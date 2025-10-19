Yoda was originally meant to be blue, according to Star Wars archives

"Blue, I am. Smurf, I am not." When we think of weird little green guys, Yoda is the cream of the crop. He talks funny, is small, and has as many wrinkles as ten grandads. However, for the initial concept of his introduction in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda was blue.

According to archives studied by The Guardian (and caught by GamesRadar) Yoda's original design saw his colour shift a lot during the concept phase. Then, in the initial screenplay he's described as having a bluish colour.

At some point, it was decided he would not be blue, and that the puppet made for the character would be green. We don't know what exactly went into that decision, but early imagery of Yoda also makes him look a lot different besides the blueness. He has a more slender frame, longer hair, and appears to lack the weird way of talking he adopts in the film.

Do you think a blue Yoda could have worked?