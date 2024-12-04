Yike departs G2 Esports League of Legends squad

HQ

G2 Esports will be undergoing a bit of a rebuilding process for its League of Legends squad, as the past couple of weeks have seen a couple of members exiting the team and exploring options elsewhere.

Following Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle leaving G2 last week, now Martin "Yike" Sundelin is also moving on from the team.

Yike has since taken to X to comment on leaving G2 Esports, wherein he added: "The last two years with G2 was like a dream to me. I can't even explain how grateful I am for the opportunity I got and all the memories we created together. I got to meet amazing people here and I'm so insanely thankful for everything!"

This also comes after research analyst Vsevolod "Click" Tikhomirov departed the League of Legends unit, with these three departures now leading us to wonder if there will be further exits and likewise who is being eyed as a replacement.