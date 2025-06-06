Yet more evidence of a Hollow Knight: Silksong shadow-drop appears online

HQ

Twas the night before Silksong, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a louse. The hype was placed in the stream with care, in the hopes that Hornet would soon be there. Indeed, chums, it seems that continued evidence points to some sort of Silksong reveal being imminent.

After hearing about updates, museum appearances, and more, fans believe a shadow-drop is due any moment now, with this weekend being the perfect time for it to take place. As caught by TheGamer, SteamDB now shows the operating systems Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on.

It's possible that at tonight's Summer Game Fest showcase, we could see Geoff Keighley introduce the game once more after its hiatus in 2023. Since the last time we properly saw Silksong was at an Xbox showcase, though, perhaps we'll be waiting until Sunday. Or, all this hype could once more be for naught, and Hollow Knight: Silksong hopefuls could go the way of Bloodborne fans. Always left disappointed.