It's been a while since we were pleasantly surprised by the selection of games offered by Microsoft through the Games with Gold program, which is four free titles with Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate each month. Now the selection for April has been revealed, and while the two Xbox One indie games are at least decent, we still doubt this is anything that will make the juices flow for most gamers:



Another Sight: Available April 1 to 30



Hue: Available April 16 to May 15



Outpost Kaloki X: Available April 1 to 15



MX vs ATV Alive: Available April 16 to 30



Will you claim and download any of these?