Yet another sports docuseries is coming to Netflix

Netflix is collecting sports docuseries like Thanos collecting Infinity Stones, as following the recent announcement that a whole slew of docuseries are either returning or making their debut in the future, yet another has now been revealed too.

Following up to last year's Quarterback, which is set to get a second season this year, the streamer and the NFL are teaming up for a series that documents and explores the lives of the receivers in the NFL.

Specifically, the show will focus on Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, and Detroit Lions' Amon-ra St. Brown.

There's no date for when this show will begin to air, but we do know its name, which is following a similar naming convention to Quarterback, with this dubbed Receiver.