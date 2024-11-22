Yet another professional footballer has started an esports organisation

HQ

There is a growing list of professional footballers that have delved into the world of esports with their own organisations or partnerships with other established teams. Some of the biggest examples and names are David Beckham's attachment to Guild Esports, Sergio Aguero's owned KRU Esports that Lionel Messi is involved with, Jesse Lingard's JLINGZ Esports, and more. Now another is joining these ranks.

Real Madrid's goalkeeper and the Belgian international star Thibaut Courtois has announced that he has now started an esports organisation, and seemingly this team will have an immediate focus on sim-racing of all things.

It's known as TC Esports, and as this announcement is fresh, all we are told as of the moment is to pay attention as this is just the beginning.

What games do you think TC Esports should get involved with?