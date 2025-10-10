Yet another obvious Animal Crossing clone has been added to PlayStation Store

HQ

The year 2025 wasn't even two weeks old when we reported that a blatant Animal Crossing clone was available for purchase via the PlayStation Store. Everything from the design to the layout was shamelessly stolen from Nintendo, and it was subsequently removed.

But quitters never win. Now, several users on Bluesky are pointing out that another game - Anime Village Online - is available to wishlist via the PlayStation Store and that it is once again a flagrant Animal Crossing clone. The premiere is set for 2027 (although we doubt it will happen), and the premise is described as follows:

"Welcome to Anime Village Online, a cozy life simulation game where you can create your dream village, decorate your home, and enjoy a peaceful world — all while playing solo or with friends online.

Design and expand your own charming house, craft furniture, grow crops, catch fish, and decorate your surroundings to match your personal style."

Check out the images below and you might understand why we're skeptical that this project will ever see the light of day...