Yet another Oblivion Remake shadow-drop rumour has hit the internet

Recently, we've been hearing more and more about a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Nothing official, mind, but the rumours and speculation have been piling up. Recently, a leaker pointed to the first week of April as the time when we'd see the game shadow-drop.

However, as that leak proved false, the same leaker has since apologised and has now said we'll see the game next week, the week beginning on the 21st of April. Now, the leaker, Detective Seeds may have lost a bit of faith from the wider gaming audience with the false claim, but now their new claim has been backed by Jeff Grubb.

Grubb has also apparently been told the game will be shadow-dropped some time next week. Perhaps, it will launch after the Elder Scrolls Online anniversary event next week. Either way, despite no official confirmation, there is still a strong sense that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is real, and heading our way soon.