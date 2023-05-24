Yet another Final Fantasy XVI trailer just arrived

HQ

Unsurprisingly many would say, tonight's PlayStation Showcase featured yet another new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI. If you don't think you've seen enough of Square Enix's next big RPG instalment, then this trailer once again delves into the mystical and striking world and shows off some of the tricks that protagonist Clive will be able to bring into battle on his journey.

While Final Fantasy XVI will be debuting on PS5 on June 22, 2023, you can also read our latest preview for further thoughts and facts about the game, or read our most recent interview with legendary Final Fantasy developer Naoki Yoshida here instead.