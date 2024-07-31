Yesterday's Lily James and Himesh Patel team up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Greedy People

If you've been looking for a new crime-comedy film to watch in cinemas then Lionsgate might just have a solution. Known as Greedy People, this movie will star Yesterday's Himesh Patel and Lily James and see them combining with Joseph Gordon-Levitt to deliver a daft story of corruption and desire.

The plot for Greedy People is as follows: "In this darkly comedic crime thriller, rookie cop Will (Himesh Patel) and his rogue partner Terry (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) upend their small island town when they accidentally discover one million dollars at a crime scene (of their own making). After the duo unwisely decides to steal the money, the community's quirky residents are lured into the mad dash for cash — ranging from an expectant mom (Lily James) to a masseur (Simon Rex) to a shrimp company owner (Tim Blake Nelson) — and everyone learns just how far they are willing to go for the almighty dollar."

Greedy People will be debuting in cinemas on August 23, and you can see the film's trailer below.