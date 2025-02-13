Yes, there was buried treasure: A Game About Digging a Hole surpasses 250,000 copies in one week

HQ

When we first heard about A Game About Digging a Hole, we could immediately see that beyond some kind of joke or meme lay an ingenious title that offered that strange and rare satisfaction of making a handmade treasure "just for the sake of it". The game was released just a week ago, on 7 February, and we dedicated a review to it because we saw some light at the end of the tunnel. And it turns out that there was indeed buried treasure.

Because A Game About Digging a Hole has been among the best-selling Steam games of the week, with more than 250,000 copies sold in that period, and a "very positive" average rating after 3500 player reviews. Numbers that have surprised publisher rokaplay Bou-tique and its creator Cyberwave, who is currently preparing the release of his other title, Solarpunk, which we will also be keeping a close eye on, in case we unearth another diamond in the rough.

Have you tried A Game About Digging a Hole? You can pick it up for £3.99/€4.99 on Steam.