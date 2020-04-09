Yes, the PS5's DualSense controller has a headphone jack

Recently Sony unveiled the new controller for its upcoming console, the PlayStation 5, and it's called the DualSense (you can read more about it right here).

DualSense features a new built-in microphone array, but what about a headphone jack? Can you still plug-in your favourite headset and start playing? According to the director of product management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Toshimasa Aoki, yes you can.

"Still have an audio jack so you can plug in your own headsets like DS4," he confirmed on Twitter.

After the reveal, some people were a little confused about the lack of intel about how headphones would work with the new controller, although if you look closely at the image below you can see it. It also sits under a little symbol, a microphone with a strike-through, which we presume means the jack is only audio out and you won't be able to use the microphone built into your existing headset, but rather the mic array housed in the DualSense. That's just an educated guess on our part, though.