Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Yes, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still in development

Ubisoft states that the game has now passed an "important internal milestone".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Considering the trainwreck that has been the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which was getting ready to debut a while ago before facing massive community backlash following showing off gameplay, and then a lengthy period of silence after an indefinite delay, you might assume that the game has stalled or that Ubisoft has paused development on it. But that would be wrong.

In fact, Ubisoft has marked 20 years of the original title by providing a development update on the remake, stating that it has "passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing." Ubisoft also adds that we can expect additional information about the game sometime in the future.

There is still no word on when we can expect this game to make its arrival.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Related texts



Loading next content