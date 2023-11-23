Yes, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still in development

HQ

Considering the trainwreck that has been the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which was getting ready to debut a while ago before facing massive community backlash following showing off gameplay, and then a lengthy period of silence after an indefinite delay, you might assume that the game has stalled or that Ubisoft has paused development on it. But that would be wrong.

In fact, Ubisoft has marked 20 years of the original title by providing a development update on the remake, stating that it has "passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing." Ubisoft also adds that we can expect additional information about the game sometime in the future.

There is still no word on when we can expect this game to make its arrival.