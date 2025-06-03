Yes, Javier Bardem is aware of his Dune memes

HQ

After being somewhat of a mystery in Dune: Part One, Javier Bardem's performance as Stilgar really gets to shine in the film's sequel. While he's still an intimidating warrior for the most part, he also managed to be the subject of many memes thanks to his delivery of the line "Lisan al Gaib."

One moment in particular - where Chalamet's Paul Atreides just manages to beat Austin Butler's Feyd Rautha in a duel - drew a lot of meme coverage thanks to Bardem's delivery of the line. When GQ asked if more than a year later Bardem had seen the memes, he confirmed he had.

"They sent me all these memes," he said. "They" meaning the cast of the movie, which apparently loved the memes just as much as we did.

Bardem will be appearing once more as Stilgar in Dune: Messiah, which is set to hit theatres next December, so we'll have to see if his line readings are as meme-worthy in Villeneuve's end to the Paul Atreides trilogy.

