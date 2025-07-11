Yeray Álvarez from Athletic Club, positive in anti-doping caused by treatment against hair loss

HQ

Yeary Álvarez, Spanish player on Athletic Club Bilbao, has tested positive in a doping test made by UEFA before the Europa League semi-final match against Manchester United. The player has been temporarily suspended, and has completely denied taking forbidden substances, offering an explanation instead: the positive was an accidental contamination due to a treatment he takes against hair loss.

Álvarez was diagnosed with testicular cancer in December 2016. He underwent quick surgery and was back to the football pitch in a month and a half, but shortly after he had to undergo chemotherapy. When he came bacek months later, the entire squad shaved their head in solidarity.

Álvarez has been taken a treatment against alopecia ever since. "After studying the case, we've confirmed that the positive result was due to my unintentional ingestion of a hair loss preventative medication that contained a prohibited substance."

His case is currently in pretrial phase, so he cannot provide further information about the case, but in the meantime he has been temporarily suspended. "It has been a hard blow and I couldn't believe, as I have never taken banned substances". Athletic has sent a message of support for Yeray's "human error".