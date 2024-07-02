Yep, those were the Mother of Dragons' eggs in the latest House of the Dragon episode

HQ

Anyone who has read Fire and Blood and the A Song of Ice and Fire books will be well aware that the two stories are separated by around two centuries of history. But just because that's the case doesn't mean there isn't the occasional narrative thread that crosses over, and that's precisely what we saw in full effect in the most recent episode of House of the Dragon.

Mashable has confirmed that the dragon eggs that Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen gave to Phoebe Campbell's Rhaena to take to Pentos for safekeeping are the very same eggs that will eventually find themselves in the hands of the Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen.

This is a prime example of how House of the Dragon takes a few creative liberties with the works of George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, as in the written version the eggs are implied to have made their way to Essos before the Dance of Dragons even started, all by a lover of a former and different Princess Rhaena that came way before the events of the series.