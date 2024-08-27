Yep, it's happening, Oasis is reuniting next summer

HQ

The world (or maybe predominantly the UK) has been going mad as of late after hearing rumours that Noel and Liam Gallagher, the founding brothers of Oasis, had buried the hatchet and were planning to reform the band and go back on tour next year. This has now been confirmed.

Oasis will be reuniting in 2025 for a slate of events across the UK. The tour is known as Oasis Live '25 and will feature concerts at five different venues across the country between July and August, and as for what those venues are and what dates they will be, you can see that below.



Cardiff Principality Stadium - July 4 & 5



Manchester Heaton Park - July 11 & 12 + July 19 & 20



London Wembley Stadium - July 25 & 26 + August 2 & 3



Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - August 8 & 9



Dublin Croke Park - August 16 & 17



Tickets for the tour will go on sale on August 31 at 9AM BST for the English, Welsh, and Scottish events, with the Dublin event seeing sales from 8AM BST.

Will you be trying to snag an Oasis reunion ticket?

