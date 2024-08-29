Yep, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Body Shield feature will let you speak to your victim

HQ

There are a handful of features in modern Call of Duty games that pave the way to unfound levels of timeless trash talking. Whether it's death comms or proximity voice chat, or even just the el classico of teabagging, there are so many ways to rattle opponents in the shooter series. In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, one further and fantastic option is joining this collection.

It has been confirmed that the Body Shield mechanic that allows players to use another player as a human shield will feature voice chat systems, meaning you can whisper into the ear of your victim while you use them to soak up a stream of lead. Needless to say, there's only one way this is likely going to end, and that's with trash talking like we've never seen it before and no doubt that's something that hugely excites the CoD community around the world.

What do you plan to say to your first Body Shield victim?