Yennefer's voice actress is unsure about her return in The Witcher IV

We all grew fond of Geralt of Rivia with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher's lengthy adventure had great narrative depth and the relationship with Yennefer was an important part of the story, as well as other mythical characters such as Dandelion/Jaskier. In the case of Yen, her voice actress, Denise Gough, has explained that she is not entirely sure that his character will return in the new instalment.

In an interview with Eurogamer, she said that she is not aware of how the development of the game is going. She also talked about his experience recording The Witcher 3, which was her first project in the video game industry. "I didn't know what I was doing. Then a lot of guys would meet me from the sound department and say 'Are you Yennefer', and I'd say 'Who's Yennefer'?"

For now, we know that the confirmed voice actors are Ciri and Geralt, so it remains to be seen how many characters from the third game will return for the fourth. The announcement at The Game Awards was a big surprise that we all welcomed with open arms. It looks like the title won't arrive before 2026.

