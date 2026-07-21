Yemen's Houthis enter the war on Iran's side and announce a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia

HQ

Yemen's Houthis, long-standing enemies of Israel and the United States, announced last night that they are to impose a "naval blockade" on Saudi Arabian vessels passing along their coastline to or from the Strait of Hormuz. The 'de facto' closure of this route would disrupt the supply of Saudi crude oil, greatly exacerbating the global energy crisis.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has already announced that it will respond forcefully and decisively to these threats, and has begun to deploy defensive measures on its ships transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Iran had been pressuring the Houthis to close this passage to the Red Sea if the United States continued to attack Iran's electricity infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran continue to try to re-establish diplomatic channels following the resumption of hostilities a few weeks ago. A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Tehran had received a proposal from Pakistani mediators for a 10-day ceasefire in an attempt to salvage the interim agreement, paving the way for a lasting agreement to end the war that began on 28 February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran.