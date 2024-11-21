Yellowstone's return claimed to be biggest series premiere of all-time on Paramount+ outside the US

HQ

It's no secret that Yellowstone has been an absolutely massive series for Paramount. The Taylor Sheridan-created series quickly grew to a massive reception both in the US and around the wider world, which is in part why the controversy and conflicts happening behind-the-scenes blew to epic proportions. When you have a show that's as big as Yellowstone became, having to wait two years for the ending of its fifth season due to pay disputes, scheduling issues, and various other problems, has made fans eager to see how the Dutton family's story will wrap up.

That eagerness is clear as day now, as Paramount has revealed that Yellowstone's return on Paramount+ has led to it having the largest series premiere of all-time outside of the US. It beat out records set by former seasons of the show. We're not told the exact viewing figures for the international audience, but we are told that in the US it had its best premiere night ever with 21.1 million viewers, on top of the show being the biggest driver for new subscribers on Paramount+ around the world.

Needless to say, folk are excited about Yellowstone's return, even if this doesn't feature Kevin Costner much in the leading role of patriarch John Dutton.