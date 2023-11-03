Yellowstone to air its final episodes in November 2024

HQ

Paramount has finally revealed when we can look forward to seeing how the story of John Dutton and the Yellowstone ranch comes to an end. As per Variety, the production company has revealed that the plan is for the final episodes of the series to make their debut in November 2024.

But while we'll have to wait an entire year to witness the end of this epic show, there is some additional good news, as Paramount has also ordered two further spinoffs, with these being a contemporary series known as 1944, and a modern follow-up known as 2024.

There are no plot details about 1944, but we are told that 2024 will be set after the events of Yellowstone and that it will feature new cast members and locations, and will see some crossover characters appearing too. This could be the series that Matthew McConaughey was rumoured to star in.

With these spinoffs in mind, the Yellowstone universe will feature four total spinoff series, with the other two being the already released 1883 and 1923, which is slated to get a second season in the future.