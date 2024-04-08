Yellowstone star still has no idea what's happening with the final batch of episodes

HQ

If you have been eagerly awaiting the final batch of episodes of Yellowstone, which are supposed to be airing at the end of this year, you should probably start getting ready to wait a little longer.

One of the stars in the drama series, Lainey Wilson, has revealed that she is still in the dark about what's supposed to be happening with the filming of the final slate of episodes. Speaking with Fox News, Wilson stated:

"I'm still waiting to find out what's happening with Yellowstone. I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to [series star] Kelly Reilly the other day and, you know, we'll see what happens. Once they give us the call — we're there."

While Wilson only plays a smaller role in the show, the fact that she's directly name-dropped lead actress Kelly Reilly does suggest that there really is no concrete plan for getting the final batch of episodes of the show completed. Needless to say, the late 2024 release window is seemingly less and less likely.