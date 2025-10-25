Yellowstone star confirms bust-up Kevin Costner

HQ

Anyone who has seen or followed Yellowstone over the past few years will be aware of the downfall of the show, and how at its astronomical peak it fell apart due to lead star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan falling out. There were lots of rumours of what happened behind the scenes, including Costner wanting a bigger slice of the pie from Paramount and even falling out with co-stars, and while some of these remain rumours, one has now been proven true.

In a big report from The Hollywood Reporter, it's confirmed by representatives from Wes Bentley's camp (the actor who plays Jamie Dutton on the show, the son of Costner's John Dutton) that Bentley and Costner did fall out on set and that this included a verbal and physical bust-up.

As per THR: "A spokesperson for Bentley confirmed the altercation, calling it a "work related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene," which was "discussed and resolved." Costner's spokesperson declined to comment on the near fisticuffs."

The downfall of Yellowstone will be remembered not just because of the series collapsed at its peak but because it happened in part as Costner wanted to pursue his ambitious Horizon western film series, which saw him selling off many of his own properties to fund the flicks that have been a failure so far, at least in regard to the first chapter that premiered last year to middling fanfare and poor box office results.