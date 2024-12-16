Yellowstone spinoff gives us more of Rip and Beth

HQ

The final episode of the TV series Yellowstone will soon be here and it is with sadness that we say goodbye to many characters who have made a big impression over the five seasons. It was after a long conflict between the show's big star Kevin Costner and the show's creator Taylor Sheridan that the series finally ran aground and completely floundered.

However, happy news has reached us and that is that two of the most popular characters will get their very own spinoff, and that is the show's manliest man, the man who gave the beard a face, Rip and the love of his life Beth played by Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. At this point, not much is known other than that the show will be called something with the name Yellowstone in it and will be a continuation of the original story. It is also not known if more of the other characters will be seen or when it is expected to start filming. We'll just have to see it as a light in the fall darkness to hold on to and look forward to.

Thanks, Deadline.