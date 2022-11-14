Yellowstone spinoff, 1923, is coming to Paramount+ in December

HQ

Yellowstone has become an absolutely huge show, beloved by many. Which is why it's no surprise that the series has just kicked off its fifth season, and also has completed the first season of its first spinoff series (1883). But that spinoff isn't the only one that has been in the works, because a second spinoff is also planned, and this one is set forty years later than 1883, and will be starting to stream later this year.

Known simply as 1923, the show stars both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and will tell the story of the Duttons as they overcome the biggest challenges of the era, including the Great Depression, Prohibition, and Western expansion.

The series will be arriving on Paramount+ starting from December 18, and ahead of that date, you can check out a brief teaser in the short clip posted to Twitter below.