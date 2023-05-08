Yellowstone is officially cancelled

HQ

It was only the other day that we could report that Kevin Costner officially left the hit series Yellowstone and now there is more sad news for the fans. Variety writes that the show has now been canceled after the production has been in limbo for quite some time. This means that the fifth season will be the last and the last episodes will be released in November.

However, this does not mean the end of the Dutton clan, whose lives will continue in a sequel that has no name or known synopsis yet. This is what Showtime CEO Chris McCarthy had to say on the matter:

"'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits - from '1883' to 'Tulsa King,' and I am confident our 'Yellowstone' sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

Series creator Taylor Sheridan also has several spinoffs in the works, including a series starring Matthew McConaughey. What do you think of this news?