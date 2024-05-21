Yellowstone is finally back in production

HQ

We're not kidding, Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone is officially back in production and filming its last batch of episodes.

The show is set to conclude with a final slate of episodes that make up the fifth season, with these set to debut in November, and finally, after countless delays and bizarre issues that have caused production to be halted, the show is in the process of filming.

We're not told any further details in the announcement press release, other than the fact that production is currently in effect in Montana, likely largely at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby in the state.

Are you looking forward to the last batch of Yellowstone episodes?