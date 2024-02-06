Yellowstone drama continues: main cast requesting significant pay rises to star in spinoff

HQ

The Yellowstone drama is once again back in full effect. After a steady few months, with the plan to debut the final episodes of the final season of the original series this November, Paramount is looking at the future of the franchise, which seemingly mainly revolves around a sequel/spinoff that will not include Kevin Costner's John Dutton, but might include a few of the other current main cast.

The key word is might however, as Puck News has revealed that the main cast, including Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, are all campaigning for massive pay increases to star in the follow-up show. The report goes as far as to add that Reilly and Hauser are looking for over $1 million for their services per episode.

This is all on top of Paramount looking to rope in Matthew McConaughey as the spinoff's lead actor, something that still hasn't been officially confirmed as the actor is waiting for a script before he commits to the series. The plans for the lead actress seem more concrete though as it's mentioned that negotiations to have Michelle Pfeiffer joining the show are much further along.

All of this comes after creator Taylor Sheridan was asked to incorporate the characters played by Reilly, Hauser, and Grimes into the show as a way to bridge the gap between the current Yellowstone and this follow-up spinoff.