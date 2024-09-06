Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's next Paramount+ series is about a Texas oilman

One of the most iconic and timeless performances ever seen in film is Daniel Day Lewis' brilliant showing as Daniel Plainview in There Will be Blood. If you, like many, enjoyed that performance and have been wanting more oilman drama, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has something in store for you.

The same individual who also created Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, 1883, 1923, and Lioness for Paramount+ is also now set to debut a new series known as Landman. It stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role of an oilman looking to make a fortune in the boomtowns of West Texas.

Landman also stars Jon Hamm and Ali Larter and will be debuting on Paramount+ on November 17, 2024. Check out the trailer for the series below.