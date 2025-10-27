Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is splitting with Paramount in 2028 to join Universal

HQ

Anyone who has a subscription to Paramount+ will likely be familiar with the work of Taylor Sheridan. He has created or had a major hand in the creation of many of that streaming platform's top and most popular shows, be that the juggernaut that is Yellowstone, or even Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, Tulsa King, Lioness, 1883, or 1923. Needless to say, the majority of the shows you probably watch on Paramount+ are from the mind of Sheridan.

And the reason we bring this up is because Puck News now reports that Sheridan and Paramount will eventually be splitting up. When the current deal between the two comes to a close in 2028, Sheridan will move on from Paramount and will instead take his talents to NBCUniversal to help the rival production giant make film and television.

The reason behind this change seems to be a clashing of opinion between Sheridan and Paramount, as the new regime at the top of the production company cleaned house and asked questions about the writer/producer. This led to doubts about the future, which were put into full effect due to Sheridan's separate movie deal with Paramount coming to an end in March. This means that from April 2026, Sheridan will not be producing film scripts for Paramount, and then around two years later, he will stop making television for the company too.

The exact scale and nature of the deal with Universal isn't mentioned, but this is no doubt huge for the rival company, and also begs the question as to what Paramount will do to fill the void especially on its streaming platform that has a more barebones offering than much of the competition already.