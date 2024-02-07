Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan hates Forrest Gump

HQ

Take one look at Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and you'll understand very quickly he's an old school man's man. Red meat, six cold beers after a hard day's work, and an unwillingness to understand the modern world while it continues to earn him a lot of money.

Like many of his manly brethren, Sheridan hates being told what to do, which is apparently why he despised Forrest Gump. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, Sheridan went into detail about his hate for the classic movie.

"I can't stand to pay money and have somebody preach to me," he began. "That's the reason I hated Forrest Gump. This fucking idiot was the only guy who could figure out the world? ... He's just gonna go on a run across America and everyone's just gonna follow him, and heal the country? ... What is this shit?"

"For me, the holy grail as a storyteller is entertain, educate, and enlighten ... don't give anybody answers, just lots of questions," he continued. It's possible to see where Sheridan is coming from, but we're not sure Forrest Gump is telling you to just start running to solve all of life's problems.

