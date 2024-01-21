Yellowjackets won't return until 2025

HQ

If you've been holding your breath for more Yellowjackets, you might want to stop. Because on the red carpet for the Primetime Emmys, the show's executive producers have revealed that it won't be making a return until sometime in 2025.

Deadline reports that this coming season will be looking to explore more of the secrets that the young survivors of the plane crash are keeping buried, meaning we could be in store for some very harrowing and creepy developments.

However, it is also mentioned that pre-production for the season is still in progress, as it was only one day in when the Hollywood strikes put it on hold, meaning the series isn't ready to begin filming yet.

There is no clear mention as to the release window in 2025, but we do know that Season 2 finished its run on May 28, 2023, so we're likely set to wait around two years from then before getting more of the drama show.