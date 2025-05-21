Yellowjackets will return for a fourth season

HQ

Now that its third season has been wrapped up for a little while, Paramount has made a decision about the future of Yellowjackets. For fans of the series, it's nothing but good news.

In a press release, we're informed that Yellowjackets will be back for a fourth season and that production dates to film this next round of episodes will be announced "shortly". No further information has been revealed in regards to Season 4, but it would be fair to assume that the star-studded cast will be back. The actual premiere date is a bigger question however, as we had to wait almost 18 months between Seasons 1 and 2, and then almost two years between Seasons 2 and 3.

What is working in favour of Yellowjackets being back sooner rather than later is that Season 3 was its most successful to date in regard to fan attention. Paramount notes that it was the most watched and most engaged on social media, with the Season 3 finale being its most streamed episode to date too. Needless to say, Yellowjackets fever is at an all-time high.