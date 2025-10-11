Yellowjackets to end with the fourth and final season

HQ

After three intense seasons filled with brutality, the creators of Yellowjackets, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, have decided that the fourth season will also be the last. For fans of the series, this announcement doesn't come as a major surprise. The third season already felt like the story was reaching its natural peak and now we can look forward to an "crazy and unforgettable" final season, at least according to the two showrunners.

Filming for the final season is expected to begin next year, and sources suggest it could premiere as early as late 2026. Though it is worth nothing that Paramount thus far is yet to comment on or verify that timeline. For fans, there's still plenty to look forward to: plenty of unanswered questions remain, and it seems safe to expect a bloody and unhinged send-off worthy of Yellowjackets' legacy.