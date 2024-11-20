Yellowjackets: Season 3 returns on Valentine's Day 2025

HQ

The first season of Yellowjackets hit like a bombshell, following a young women's soccer team that crash-landed in the middle of nowhere, with no one knowing where they were. Thanks to parallel timelines, we know that many of them survived to adulthood - but it's very clear that something extremely traumatic happened out there.

Season two premiered last March, and now it's been revealed when season three will arrive. It will apparently be on Valentine's Day 2025 (February 14 for all of you who hate everything romantic) that we will once again follow the struggles for the soccer girls' lives, while their older versions of them continue to deal with the consequences of their past.

We also have a little teaser of Yellowjackets: Season 3 to offer and you can find it below. If you want to check out Yellowjackets, you can find it primarily on Paramount+ and SkyShowtime (although in some regions it's available on other services too).