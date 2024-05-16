Yellowjackets: Season 3 has started filming

HQ

After the incredibly exciting first season of Yellowjackets and the almost equally well-done season two, there are probably more than us in the editorial office who are waiting for season three. If you're one of them, we're happy to report that production has officially begun after being delayed by last year's Hollywood strikes.

If everything goes according to plan, we should be able to follow the ill-fated soccer team fairly early in 2025, and see what kind of craziness Misty is up to this time.