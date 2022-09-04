Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Yellowjackets: Season 2 production has officially started

We're told "everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!"

The TV series Yellowjackets instantly became a huge hit when it premiered late last year. It told a surprisingly scary story in the vein of Lord of the Flies, which was met with both high grades in reviews and praise from the fans - which led to a second season being confirmed before the first one had even ended.

And now the production has started for the second season. This was revealed on Twitter by the official account, and when a fan later asked if everything would be fine for the characters in the show, it was met with this reply: "everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!".

Are you looking forward to more Yellowjackets?

