Yellowjackets offered a whole lot of excitement when it was released in late 2021 and ended with a magnificent cliff-hanger. Since then, people have been waiting for the second season, which arrives on March 24 on Paramount+/Sky Showtime.

Now we've got the first teaser of things to come, and as you might expect, it looks really, really good. All of the cast from the first season is back, and others have joined as well, one of them being Elijah Wood.