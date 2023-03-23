Yellowjackets Season 1 was a "leisurely drive through wine country" compared to Season 2

Tomorrow is a big day for fans who have been waiting to see how the young Yellowjackets girls football team managed to survive in the American wilderness, as Season 2 of the show starts streaming on Paramount+. But with the season kicking off soon, showrunner and writer Jonathan Lisco has given an idea about what we'll be in store for when it does start, and it's looking to be one hell of a ride.

Speaking with SFX Magazine (thanks GamesRadar), Lisco stated: "I will tell you that if you thought last season was intense, I think last season may seem sort of like a leisurely drive through wine country compared to what we have in store for you. And when I talk about more intense, I don't just mean gore. It will be emotionally and psychologically."

So if you thought last season was a challenging one to get through at times, Season 2 is seemingly going to ramp that up quite considerably.