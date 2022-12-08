Yellowjackets returns in March 2023

One of the biggest surprises amongst TV series last year was Yellowjackets, in which an aircraft crashlanded somewhere in the Canadian wilderness. Onboard was a young female soccer team, and let's just say they it wasn't smooth sailing for them. Something seemed to have happened, and we got to follow the soccer players trying to survive as well as their adult counterparts in two separate timelines.

Things got incredible exciting when season one ended, and since then, we have looked forward to the second season. Now we finally knows when it arrives, as it has just been revealed on Twitter that Season 2 starts on March 24, exclusively on Paramount+/SkyShowtime. We also get a tiny teaser that clearly shows that there will be blood and weird things happening. Check it out in the tweet below.