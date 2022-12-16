Last week it was announced that the second season of Yellowjackets would premiere on Paramount+/SkyShowtime on March 24 next year. Now there is even more great news for fans of the thriller series, as Showtime confirms on Twitter that Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season.

Set in two separate timelines, Yellowjackets follows the dramatic adventures of a female high school soccer team who crash lands in the Canadian wilderness in the mid-90's, as well as the lives of their adult counterparts in the present day. The show's first season got great reviews and is among the most watched series of all time on Showtime.