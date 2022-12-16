Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Yellowjackets (Paramount+)

Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season

The series was one of last year's positive surprises.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Last week it was announced that the second season of Yellowjackets would premiere on Paramount+/SkyShowtime on March 24 next year. Now there is even more great news for fans of the thriller series, as Showtime confirms on Twitter that Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season.

Set in two separate timelines, Yellowjackets follows the dramatic adventures of a female high school soccer team who crash lands in the Canadian wilderness in the mid-90's, as well as the lives of their adult counterparts in the present day. The show's first season got great reviews and is among the most watched series of all time on Showtime.

Yellowjackets (Paramount+)

Related texts



Loading next content