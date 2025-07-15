Yellow jersey, Green jersey, Polka dot jersey... what do colours mean at Tour de France?

HQ

Tour de France, currently on the first rest day of the 2025 edition, employs heavy doses of symbolism with the colourful jerseys the cyclists wear. While, as is the case of every other sport, the majority of races wear their team's colours and motifs, usually really striking so they can be better recognised in the peloton, four cyclists wear special colours: yellow, green, white and red polka dot.

These special jerseys (maillots in French), also bearing the name of the team, signify different accomplishments, and they



Yellow jersey: given to the leader of the GC (general classification), calculated with the fastest overall time adding all stages.

given to the leader of the GC (general classification), calculated with the fastest overall time adding all stages.

Green jersey: given to the leader in the points classification, a secondary classification and less important, which are given to winning stages and intermediate sprints, usually sprinters who don't necessarily focus on winning the yellow jersey (they rarely coincide).

given to the leader in the points classification, a secondary classification and less important, which are given to winning stages and intermediate sprints, usually sprinters who don't necessarily focus on winning the yellow jersey (they rarely coincide).

White jersey: it is given to the general classification leader who is 25 years old or younger. It used to be given to the rookies, but it has frequently coincided with the yellow jersey (Tadej Pogačar, currently 26, won both in 2020, 2021 and 2024).

it is given to the general classification leader who is 25 years old or younger. It used to be given to the rookies, but it has frequently coincided with the yellow jersey (Tadej Pogačar, currently 26, won both in 2020, 2021 and 2024).

Polka Dot: This fashionable jersey is given to the leader in the climber classification, the first riders to climb the designated mountain summits on each stage, which vary depending on the difficulty.



Current leaders at Tour de France 2025

Tour de France 2025 is currently at its halfway point, with ten stages, and Irishman Ben Healy leads the General Classification with 37 hours, 41 minutes and 49 seconds. As he is 24 years old, he wears both the white and yellow jersey.

In points, the Italian Jonathan Milan leads with 227 points. In comparission, the GC leader, Ben Healy, is 12th with only 55 points, while Milan is 141th in the GC, 1 hour 39 minutes 20 seconds behind the top. Frenchman Lenny Martinez is leader in the climber classification with 27 points, and will wear the polka dot jersey whqn the Tour resumes on Wednesdey in Toulouse.