Tour de France, currently on the first rest day of the 2025 edition, employs heavy doses of symbolism with the colourful jerseys the cyclists wear. While, as is the case of every other sport, the majority of races wear their team's colours and motifs, usually really striking so they can be better recognised in the peloton, four cyclists wear special colours: yellow, green, white and red polka dot.
Tour de France 2025 is currently at its halfway point, with ten stages, and Irishman Ben Healy leads the General Classification with 37 hours, 41 minutes and 49 seconds. As he is 24 years old, he wears both the white and yellow jersey.
In points, the Italian Jonathan Milan leads with 227 points. In comparission, the GC leader, Ben Healy, is 12th with only 55 points, while Milan is 141th in the GC, 1 hour 39 minutes 20 seconds behind the top. Frenchman Lenny Martinez is leader in the climber classification with 27 points, and will wear the polka dot jersey whqn the Tour resumes on Wednesdey in Toulouse.