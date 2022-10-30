Yelena Belova to appear in more films beyond Thunderbolts

HQ

Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh first appeared in Marvel's cinematic universe in Black Widow, playing Natasha's sister Yelena Belova. Later, she also appeared in Hawkeye, and in July 2024, she will be back in the film, Thunderbolts. Now The Hollywood Reporter reports that she will also be in at least one more film in addition to Thunderbolts.

"Florence Pugh, already an Oscar nominee when she appeared in Black Widow as Yelena Belova, will receive eight figures for her next two Marvel films, including leading the ensemble cast of the villain-centric Thunderbolts, due out July 26, 2024."

Exactly what kind of film it is is unknown at the moment, but it could possibly be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. But, it remains to be seen, plain and simple.