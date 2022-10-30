Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Yelena Belova to appear in more films beyond Thunderbolts

The character portrayed by Florence Pugh will star in at least one further MCU production.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh first appeared in Marvel's cinematic universe in Black Widow, playing Natasha's sister Yelena Belova. Later, she also appeared in Hawkeye, and in July 2024, she will be back in the film, Thunderbolts. Now The Hollywood Reporter reports that she will also be in at least one more film in addition to Thunderbolts.

"Florence Pugh, already an Oscar nominee when she appeared in Black Widow as Yelena Belova, will receive eight figures for her next two Marvel films, including leading the ensemble cast of the villain-centric Thunderbolts, due out July 26, 2024."

Exactly what kind of film it is is unknown at the moment, but it could possibly be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. But, it remains to be seen, plain and simple.

Yelena Belova to appear in more films beyond Thunderbolts


Loading next content