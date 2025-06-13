English
Years in the making: Netanyahu finally makes his move on Iran

Israel's prime minister launches targeted airstrikes, reigniting tensions as nuclear talks falter.

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. After years of threats and failed diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered direct strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, marking a dramatic shift in the long-simmering conflict.

"Nearly a century ago, facing the Nazis, a generation of leaders failed to act in time," Netanyahu stated, noting that the strategy of appeasing Nazi leader Adolf Hitler resulted in the loss of 6 million Jewish lives, "a third of my people".

This comes as nuclear talks between the US and Iran collapsed quietly, offering Netanyahu what he saw as a fleeting window to act. While Israel claims the strikes were aimed at halting potential weapons development, Tehran insists its program remains peaceful.

The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu at Headquarters in New York on September 20, 2023 // Shutterstock

