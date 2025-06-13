Years in the making: Netanyahu finally makes his move on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . After years of threats and failed diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered direct strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, marking a dramatic shift in the long-simmering conflict.



"Nearly a century ago, facing the Nazis, a generation of leaders failed to act in time," Netanyahu stated, noting that the strategy of appeasing Nazi leader Adolf Hitler resulted in the loss of 6 million Jewish lives, "a third of my people".

This comes as nuclear talks between the US and Iran collapsed quietly, offering Netanyahu what he saw as a fleeting window to act. While Israel claims the strikes were aimed at halting potential weapons development, Tehran insists its program remains peaceful.