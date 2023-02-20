Year 8 of Rainbow Six: Siege to bring console improvements, player protection, practice features and more

HQ

With this past weekend being the finale of the 2023 Six Invitational tournament, Ubisoft has announced what the next year will look like for Rainbow Six: Siege fans. Year 8 of the tactical shooter will not be seeing it slow down at all, as Ubisoft promised a whole slew of features, on top of the typical four separate seasons, each of which will bring a new Operator (the first being the Brazilian attacker Brava) and battle pass, with two maps promised throughout the year as well.

The other Operators have yet to be named, but we do know that Season 2's will be a Swedish Operator, Season 3's will be from South Korea, and Season 4's will be a Portuguese defender. It's also confirmed that Season 2 will bring a rework to the Consulate map.

To add to this, we can expect an array of game changes that aim to improve the Siege experience. This will include UI and HUD tweaks, better player protection initiatives, console edition improvements, and player comfort additions. There will also be extra onboarding initiatives arriving aimed at helping players who are returning after a long stint away from the game, such as tutorials coming in Season 3 of Year 8 and further AI playlists at the tail end of the year.

There will of course be the typical balancing and playlist updates, all in an effort of keeping the game fresh.