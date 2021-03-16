Year 6 of Rainbow Six Siege starts today

You're watching Advertisements

Fans of Rainbow Six: Siege will be glad to know that today they can get their hands on the new attacker Flores, as Year 6 Season 1 has now begun. Operation Crimson Heist is officially launching on all platforms, but it does come with a pretty hefty downloadable update.

For PC users on Steam, the update will only be 10.7GB, but Ubisoft Connect users will unfortunately be looking at a 58.9GB update should they choose the HD version (non-HD will be 33.2GB). Xbox One and Xbox Series players are looking at 17.2GB and 17.5GB, whereas PS4 and PS5 users are expecting 23.5GB and 27.9GB update files.

With Year 6 kicking off, there are a whole load of exciting new changes coming to the game, including a rework to the map Border; the introduction of a secondary weapon designed to destroy bullet proof Gadgets, the Gonne-6; and even the match replay beta, so you can re-watch your games whenever you so like. To dive into what Operation Crimson Heist and Year 6 is looking to bring into the table, be sure to check out our article on the matter here.