Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Let's Build a Zoo
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman 3

Year 2 of Hitman 3 to be revealed tomorrow

We'll get to hear more about Elusive Target Arcade, an unrevealed new game mode, and the PC VR version.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Danish developer, IO Interactive has announced when exactly it will be revealing what the second year of Hitman 3 has in store. Set to take place tomorrow as part of a 15-minute pre-recorded video, the show is slated to give us a look at what the team has planned for Agent 47's adventures in 2022.

Mentioned in a very short blog post, we're told that the reveal will include a look at the Elusive Target Arcade, a new, currently unannounced game mode, as well as a look into the PC VR edition of the game. There is also a brief note about "other announcements, surprises and new footage" to look forward to as well.

As for when the reveal will be taking place and where you can watch it, IO has stated that the show will air on the official Hitman YouTube channel tomorrow, January 13 at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET.

Hitman 3

Related texts

0
Hitman 3 ReviewScore

Hitman 3 Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

IO Interactive is looking to conclude the World of Assassination trilogy with a bang.

0
GOTY 2021: #10 - Hitman 3

GOTY 2021: #10 - Hitman 3
ARTICLE. Written by Ben Lyons

IO Interactive's stealth title remains as an example of one of the finest games of 2021.



Loading next content