Year 2 of Hitman 3 to be revealed tomorrow

The Danish developer, IO Interactive has announced when exactly it will be revealing what the second year of Hitman 3 has in store. Set to take place tomorrow as part of a 15-minute pre-recorded video, the show is slated to give us a look at what the team has planned for Agent 47's adventures in 2022.

Mentioned in a very short blog post, we're told that the reveal will include a look at the Elusive Target Arcade, a new, currently unannounced game mode, as well as a look into the PC VR edition of the game. There is also a brief note about "other announcements, surprises and new footage" to look forward to as well.

As for when the reveal will be taking place and where you can watch it, IO has stated that the show will air on the official Hitman YouTube channel tomorrow, January 13 at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET.