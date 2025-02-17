Year 10 of Rainbow Six: Siege to kick off by adding Kiwi Operator Rauora

HQ

While the main highlight from Ubisoft's annual Rainbow Six: Siege presentation at the premier esports tournament, the Six Invitational, was the announcement of Rainbow Six: Siege X, the makers of the tactical shooter also lifted the curtain on the next year of the current and ongoing game too.

Year 10 of Rainbow Six: Siege will begin soon with a new chapter called Operation Prep Phase. It will feature the previously leaked Operator from New Zealand called Rauora, who is an attacker that uses a D.O.M. Launcher to wedge bulletproof panels in doorways and make it even harder for defenders to protect an objective by even making it impossible for drones to pass under its barricaded presence.

Rauora will arrive in Siege with two choices of primary weapon; either the 417 marksman rifle or the M249 LMG. She will accommodate this with either a GSH-18 pistol or a Reaper MK2 machine pistol, and either smoke grenades or breaching charges.

We're told that Operation Prep Phase will begin soon and that when it does arrive in-game, players will be able to initially get access to Rauora through the battle pass, all before becoming available for purchase with Renown or R6 Credits two weeks later.

Check out the Year 10 cinematic trailer and the Rauora gameplay trailer below.

