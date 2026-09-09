Yaya Touré will become the first African coach leading a UEFA Champions League team tonight

HQ

The PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava match today in the Champions League will make history: Yaya Touré, the 43-year-old Ivorian on the bench of the Slovakian team, will become the first African manager to lead a team in the main draw of the UEFA Champions League.

Touré is also making his managerial debut this year, being hired by Slovan Bratislava last July, and currently standing fourth in the Slovak Super Liga, with four wins and two defeats, as well as taking the team to the Champions League in the qualifying stages. Since 2020, Touré has been assisting coach for Leyton Orient in England, Olimpik Donetsk in Ukraine, Akhmat Grozny in Russia, Standard Liège in Belgium, and the Saudi Arabia national team.

Of course, Touré is a Champions League winner himself, with FC Barcelona in 2009. His career as a player also took him to Monaco, Piraeus (Olympiacos), and Manchester City, before retiring as a player in Qingdao F.C., China.